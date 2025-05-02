Inside The Royals

Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Sends 5-Word Message After Sweep, 22-Game Hit Steak

The Royals are taking care of business thanks to their superstar

Jackson Roberts

May 1, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. (7) forces out Tampa Bay Rays third base Junior Caminero (13) and throws the ball to first base during the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals are suddenly flying high.

Winners of nine of their last 10, the Royals have shot up to 17-15, which is technically in playoff position even if it's far too early to care. They just went into Tampa and shut down the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game sweep, and their superstar was at the forefront of the action.

Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is once again doing otherworldly things. Even though he hasn't had his typical power surge yet so far this season at the plate, he now owns a Major League Baseball-best 22-game hitting streak, which he extended with his third home run of the year on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Witt leads all of baseball with 12 doubles this season, but said it was nice to put one over the fence for a change against hard-throwing Rays starter Shane Baz.

“Any time you can go over the fence is good,” Witt said, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers. “Got a fastball and was able to get it up and over. … [Baz] has a good fastball, so we had to be ready for the fastball. And then go from there.”

After the 8-2 victory on Thursday, the Royals finally got over the 100-run mark on the season. They've outscored only two teams to this point, the Texas Rangers and Colorado Rockies. But Witt had a message for the rest of the league: expect a lot more of this from the Kansas City offense in the future.

“This is who we are,” Witt said. “It’s just the team we are. And we're just playing our type of baseball. That’s what’s great to see, and everyone’s participating.”

The Royals will look to keep rolling on the road trip when they head into Camden Yards to take on the Baltimore Orioles in a three-game set beginning Friday night.

