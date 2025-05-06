Royals Ranked 10th In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals have picked themselves up off the mat thanks to a red-hot 12-2 stretch following their 8-14 start to the 2025 season.
Their offense is what led them to such a dreadful start, but their pitching has been solid and has helped them overcome their early-season struggles.
The team won 86 games last year and earned a Wild Card spot before losing in the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees. They now are in possession of the third Wild Card spot.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his weekly power rankings, and Kansas City sat in the No. 10 spot out of all 30 Major League teams.
"The Royals snapped a six-game losing streak and avoided getting swept by the Tigers with an extra-inning victory on April 20," Reuter wrote.
"The starting rotation is again their biggest strength with a 3.26 ERA that ranks fourth in the majors, though the bullpen has also been rock solid thanks to the one-two punch of Lucas Erceg and Carlos Estévez at the back end."
The Royals could still use some help on the offensive side, but they are in good shape in terms of pitching. That should keep them afloat in the American League as they try to follow up last year's success with another playoff berth.
The Royals previously ranked 18th in the power rankings, so they have now climbed eight spots to get into the Top 10. It will be interesting to see if they can keep it up.
More MLB: Royals Writer Touts Pitching Prospect As Potential Solution To Bullpen Woes