Royals Ranked 15th In Latest Power Rankings, Need New Addition To Step Up
The Kansas City Royals got off to a dreadful 8-14 start this season after earning the second American League Wild Card last year. However, since that start, they have gone 17-4 in their last 21 games and now have full control of the second Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain thus far. Kris Bubic's return to the rotation has given the team a major boost. However, the offense remains a bit of a problem.
One player in particular, Jonathan India has struggled. The Athletic put Kansas City at 15th in their latest power rankings and noted that they could use the Cincinnati Reds version of India.
"When the Royals parted with former first-round pick Brady Singer in exchange for 2021 Rookie of the Year Jonathan India, they almost certainly envisioned landing a dependable leadoff hitter to pair with Bobby Witt Jr. in the middle infield," Johnny Flores Jr. wrote.
"The Royals were always going to be an offensively starved team in 2025, but the addition of India was made with the intention of providing just one more competent bat."
India is hitting just .236/.333/.311 with one home run, 11 RBI and a .644 OPS. He was the National League Rookie of the Year back in 2021, but has yet to live up to expectations with Kansas City.
It's still relatively early in the season, so there is time for India to heat up. But things aren't looking great for him at the moment.
