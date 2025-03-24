Royals Ranked 17th Best Team In MLB Entering 2025
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games in 2024 and secured a Wild Card spot. They took down the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Wild Card Series and fell short against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.
They were not expected to do anything special last year, but their offseason additions helped them make a run, and they were busy this past offseason as well.
Recently, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made a power rankings list of all 30 teams in Major League Baseball. After a surprise season in 2024, Kansas City is ranked 17th out of all 30 teams.
"The Royals were a surprise playoff team in 2024, and with superstar Bobby Witt Jr. leading the way offensively and a strong pitching staff, they should be in the thick of contention once again. Adding Jonathan India (.357 OBP) to serve as the leadoff hitter after relying mostly on Maikel Garcia (.281 OBP) in that role could make a huge difference, while Kris Bubic is a potential X-factor in his return to a starting role," Reuter wrote.
The Royals do have a few question marks. Adding another bat to the mix wouldn't have hurt, and it might be something they can do at the trade deadline if they remain in the race.
Either way, the team looks as though they can contend again, especially with the AL Central being wide open despite three playoff teams a season ago.
It all depends on if the rotation can repeat its success and Bobby Witt Jr. can put up similar numbers to 2024.
More MLB: Phillies Claim 5-Year Ex-Royals Fireballer After Opening Day Roster Decision