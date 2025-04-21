Royals Receive Low Ranking In Newest Weekly Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals are off to a dreadful start. Through their first 23 games of the 2025 season, they are 9-14. They also sit in third place in the American League Central.
Fortunately, they are within striking distance, just 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers. However, it hasn't been a pretty start, and their early-season struggles have had a negative effect on their place in the weekly power rankings.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter released his updated power rankings. The Royals were at 17th best last week, but have fallen down three spots since then, now sitting at 20th.
"The Royals snapped a six-game losing streak with a win over the Tigers on Sunday, and until things start clicking offensively they will continue to slide down these rankings. They are averaging just 2.9 runs per game and hitting .210 with a .583 OPS as a team, with no regulars aside from Bobby Witt Jr. (.847) and Maikel Garcia (.771) sporting an OPS over .600," Reuter writes.
The offense has been the leading cause of the Royals' struggles thus far, and unless it gets going, the Royals may continue to slide in the standings. Even the trade for Jonathan India doesn't appear to be helping the Royals much on the offensive side.
If they want to improve and avoid falling out of contention, it might be wise for the Royals to try and find a way to improve their offense soon, perhaps by signing a free agent left untouched or making a trade.
More MLB: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Projected To Join Aaron Judge On Team USA