Royals Reliever Considered Most Impactful Bullpen Arm Of 2025 Thus Far
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025. Through their first 18 games of the season, they are 8-10 and sit in third place in the American League Central, 2 1/2 games back of the Detroit Tigers, who sit in first.
The offense has been the main culprit of their struggles to start the season, and if it can get going, they should be a force to be reckoned with.
However, the pitching has been quite good, especially the bullpen, which has benefitted from the addition of Carlos Estevez.
Lucas Erceg has also been outstanding, and Tremayne Person of FanSided pointed out how thus far, he has been the team's most reliable bullpen arm.
"Heading into 2025, the Royals pivoted once again, this time signing veteran closer Carlos Estévez to take over ninth-inning duties. The decision raised some eyebrows — after all, Erceg had just emerged as the most reliable reliever on the roster. But rather than complain or lose focus, Erceg adapted. And once again, he’s proving he’s the bullpen’s most valuable asset," Person writes.
Erceg has appeared in eight games thus far this season. In those appearances, the 29-year-old right-hander has yet to allow an earned run.
Last year, Erceg posted a 3.36 ERA in 61 appearances with the Royals and former Oakland Athletics. He even earned 14 saves, three of which came in a Royals uniform.
Despite not being the closer anymore, Erceg's presence is still being felt in the bullpen, and the Royals will need him to continue his dominance.
