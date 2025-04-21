Royals Reliever Predicted To Join Team USA For 2026 WBC
The Kansas City Royals are off to a rough start in 2025. Following a surprise Wild Card berth last year, they are 9-14 to start the new season and sit in third place in the American League Central.
However, that doesn't mean the season hasn't been devoid of some good moments and performances, and it is still early in the year. One member of the team that has performed quite nicely is right-hander Lucas Erceg, who was picked up from the Athletics last summer.
Erceg has appeared in nine games this season with the Royals and has posted a 1.23 ERA.
With the World Baseball Classic making its return next spring, Caleb Moody of FanSided predicts that Erceg could join Team USA,
"Since making his debut with Kansas City on July 31, 2024, Erceg holds the highest reliever fWAR in all of baseball at 1.6. In that span he holds a 2.51 ERA, 1.37 FIP, 0.77 WHIP, .183 BAA, 10.02 K/9 and just 1.11 BB/9," Moody wrote.
"Besides his dominant stats, what also makes Erceg a valuable bullpen entity on a star-studded roster like Team USA, is his versatility. Erceg has shown his willingness to take a back-seat other closing arms, like he did with Mason Miller in the first half of 2024 and like he's doing with Carlos Estévez in 2025. He can come into a game whenever needed and deliver to an extremely high degree."
Erceg could be a great addition to Team USA if he joins the roster next year.
The Americans got to the championship game in 2023 before falling short against Japan. But Erceg is a solid back-end bullpen arm that could give Team USA a major advantage.
