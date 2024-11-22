Royals Reportedly "Checked In" On Yankees $600 Million Slugger
The Kansas City Royals are not typically a team to go after high-priced free agents, generally preferring to go after value free agents that are more affordable but equally effective. Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo were perfect examples of such a practice.
However, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Royals actually threw their hat into the ring for one of the top free agents on the market, that being New York Yankees slugger Juan Soto. Ultimately though, nothing came of it.
"The Royals were a second small-market team to check in on Juan Soto. But, ultimately, it’s not a financial fit."
The Royals were reportedly not the only "small-market" team to make a bid for Soto. In fact, the Tampa Bay Rays also made an attempt, per Heyman. Soto is likely far too expensive for the Royals, who like to operate with more payroll efficiency.
Soto hit .288 with 41 home runs, 109 RBI and a .989 OPS. He also reached base at a .419 clip, had a .569 slugging percentage and had a 178 OPS+ while also posting a 7.9 Wins Above Replacement.
He's set to cash in on what could be a record contract, but it ultimately was not in the cards for the Royals. Instead, they'll likely focus on other free agents that won't cost as much. Perhaps Teoscar Hernandez could be a fit for them.
It will be interesting to see where Soto signs, but the fact that Royals checked in shows that they are willing to win and put together an exciting product.
