Royals' Rich Hill Sets Multiple Records In Solid Outing Vs. Cubs
Rich Hill made his Major League Baseball debut at Wrigley Field on Jun. 15, 2005, pitching a single inning for the hometown Chicago Cubs.
More than 20 years later, Hill was back on the mound at Wrigley sporting a Kansas City Royals uniform. He's 45 now, the oldest player to appear in an MLB game this season, but he showed he can still compete with the young bucks.
On Tuesday, Hill turned back the clock for a five-inning, one-earned run performance against the high-powered Cubs. He allowed six hits, walked two, and only struck out one, though that punchout came against four-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker.
Just by taking the field on Tuesday, Hill set multiple records. He played for his 14th MLB team, tying Edwin Jackson for the most by any player. And he passed Gaylord Perry for the oldest player to appear in a game in Royals franchise history, officially checking in at 45 years and 133 days old.
Hill didn't just make an appearance, though; he was effective. And the Royals needed it, as they were down a starter coming out of the All-Star break thanks to Michael Lorenzen's oblique strain.
Alas, Hill's efforts went by the wayside, as the Royals' offense did what it has done far too often--failed to show up. Kansas City managed only six hits and one walk in a 6-0 shutout loss, dropping them to 49-53 on the season.
Tuesday was a great story, but every start (or appearance out of the bullpen) Hill makes from here on out will come with pressure, as the Royals hope to keep their fleeting playoff hopes alive. He's currently lined up to start on Monday as Kansas City opens a three-game home series with the Atlanta Braves.
