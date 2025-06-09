Royals Rise Two Spots In Latest MLB Power Rankings
The Kansas City Royals may be starting to play better baseball. They won a series in St. Louis and remain in the mix for the final American League Wild Card spot, even if they are buried in the AL Central.
The pitching staff has carried the Royals thus far in 2025, while the offense has been somewhat of a letdown. They recently called up Jac Caglianone to help offset some of their offensive struggles.
But their recent improved play has them at 34-32 and it also helped them climb up a few spots in Bleacher Report's latest power rankings courtesy of Joel Reuter.
"If MLB had a Most Improved Player Award, third baseman Maikel Garcia would be a prime candidate to take home the hardware. The 25-year-old is batting .312/.375/.487 with 25 extra-base hits in 64 games, and his .862 OPS represents a 248-point increase over last year. However, other hitters will need to step up if the Royals are going to return to the playoffs," Reuter wrote.
The Royals sat at No. 17 last week and have climbed to No. 15. They have a few hitters that are certainly pulling their weight, with Garcia and Bobby Witt Jr. doing most of the work.
However, a lot depends on how Caglianone will perform. If the Royals continue to struggle offensively in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline but remain in contention, they'll need to go out on the market and look for a bat or two to boost their lineup.
More MLB: Royals' Jac Caglianone Has Perfect Response To Slump-Busting 4-Hit Game