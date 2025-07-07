Royals' Salvador Perez Moves Into 8th Place On All-Time MLB Leaderboard
Kansas City Royals star Salvador Perez may not have made his 10th All-Star Game on Sunday, but he still achieved some history.
The Kansas City Royals' legendary 35-year-old catcher clubbed a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks' Anthony DeSclafani on Sunday--a no-doubt, 415-foot blast for his 10th round-tripper of the season.
But Perez didn't just help the Royals to a 4-0 win. He climbed up one spot on the all-time home run leaderboard for primary big-league catchers.
With career home run number 283, Perez broke a tie for eighth place with Brian McCann. TSN's Stat Centre confirmed that Perez is now eighth, though he trails all-time leader Mike Piazza with 427.
The other catchers ahead of Perez are:
Johnny Bench (389)
Carlton Fisk (376)
Yogi Berra (358)
Gary Carter (324)
Lance Parrish (324)
Iván Rodríguez (311)
It has been far from Perez's best season, and the same can be said of the Royals' offense as a whole. Only a year after Perez notched All-Star appearance number nine, he owns a .670 OPS, 14 percent worse than league average, and -1.0 bWAR.
But the 43-48 Royals aren't completely out of the running for a playoff spot, as they sit 5 1/2 games out of the Wild Card pitcture entering play on Monday. A few more big games from Perez could help them get to where they need to be.
Perez will keep climbing the all-time leaderboard. Ideally, he'll keep doing it in a Royals uniform, too, though his contract is technically up after this season, with a $12 million option for 2026.
