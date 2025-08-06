Royals Should Avoid Recently DFA'd Two-Time All-Star Reliever
The Kansas City Royals had an interesting trade deadline. Rather than selling like many expected, they chose to buy.
In addition to pulling Seth Lugo off the trade market and giving him a contract extension, Kansas City added pitchers Bailey Falter, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert while also trading for Mike Yastrzemski, Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk.
The team is just four games back in the American League Wild Card race, and while they have some teams to jump over, they aren't dead yet.
There is one bullpen arm available at the moment. The Chicago Cubs recently designated Ryan Pressly for assignment.
However, FanSided's Caleb Moody explains why the Royals should stay far away from the veteran right-hander.
"First things first, despite the 36-year-old right-hander's strong prior track record, Pressly is not the pitcher he once was, hence why the Cubs cut him loose," Moody explains.
"While his numerous sub-3.00 ERA seasons in Houston may be the pinnacle of his career when it comes to individual performance, even in his final season with the Astros in 2024 was certainly night and day to his 2025 output. In 56.2 innings across 59 outings last season, Pressly threw to a 3.49 ERA, 3.10 FIP and 1.34 WHIP. Not great, but somewhat serviceable."
Before being let go by the Cubs, Pressly was 2-3 with a 4.35 ERA and had recorded just five saves in 44 appearances. The two-time All-Star helped the Houston Astros win their second World Series title in 2022.
However, Pressly's best days may be behind him, and staying away from him is likely the smart choice for the Royals, who already have a strong bullpen.
