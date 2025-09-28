Royals Should Give Triple-A Standout Second Chance In 2026
The 2025 regular season comes to an end this afternoon. The Kansas City Royals need a win to secure their second straight winning season. Unfortunately, they have already been eliminated from postseason contention. They were a Wild Card team last year and won 86 games, but were unable to follow up last year's success with another trip to the postseason.
They will need to find ways to boost their offense. While the pitching carried the load for Kansas City, their offense let them down at various points during the regular season and is the main reason their season will come to an end after today's game.
Perhaps the boost could come internally. Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman listed three Triple-A standouts who deserve another chance in 2026, and among them was outfielder MJ Melendez.
Royals Should Give Triple-A Standout A Shot In 2026
"Now, it seems like we've been in this position before with Melendez, grasping on to something in hopes of finally getting the hitter many forecasted he would be coming up through the system. However, there's no denying that his performance has earned a second look in spring training next year," Moody wrote.
"He may be a confusing player and again, it seems like Kansas City has been down this road before with him, but that doesn't dismiss the fact that he's seemingly done enough to really earn a second look from the Royals' brass in the coming months."
Melendez struggled at the Major League level this year, slashing .083/.154/.167 with just one home run, one RBI and a .321 OPS. However, he seemingly turned things around in Triple-A Omaha.
He hit .261/.323/.490 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 20 stolen bases, a 107 wRC+ and an .813 OPS. Perhaps if he receives another chance in 2026, the Royals can find a way to boost their offense internally.
Another year of growth for former top prospect Jac Caglianone should help, but Melendez certainly deserves a chance to prove himself again and perhaps play his way into the Royals plans for next season.
When he's right, Melendez can bring power from the left side of the plate and solid defense in the outfield. He can also be used as a catcher in an emergency situation.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do with him.
