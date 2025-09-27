Royals Should Decline Mutual Option For Struggling Former All-Star
After reaching the postseason as the second American League Wild Card team in 2024, the Kansas City Royals fell short in 2025. They are 80-80 with two games left on the regular season schedule. Their pitching remained strong this year, but their offense let them down. They'll have some important decisions to make for 2026 if they want to bounce back into contention after a disappointing 2025.
The Royals have a few players with club and mutual options that they must decide on. They could pick up those options or ultimately choose to decline them.
One player with a mutual option is right-hander Michael Lorenzen, who the Royals brought back for 2025 last offseason. Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman listed Lorenzen as a player the Royals should decline the option for.
Royals Should Let Former All-Star Go After Rough 2025
"The first movies in a franchise or seasons in a show are usually the best. They get people interested, hoping for a buildup in the next go-around. That is what pitcher Michael Lorenzen's return to Kansas City felt like somewhat, after posting a stellar half-season in Kansas City to close out 2024," Milham wrote.
"But the veteran hasn't been nearly as effective in this season, and considering the Royals' projected pitching picture, there is little to no room for this year's version of Lorenzen."
Lorenzen has struggled in 2025 with the Royals, going 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA in 26 starts and one relief appearance. He also has recorded 127 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings of work.
The Royals will likely decline their end of the mutual option after the postseason ends. However, Lorenzen could choose to pick up his end of the option and stay in 2026 in hopes of rebuilding his value.
But the Royals would be wise to let him walk after a difficult season. He was an All-Star in 2023, but hasn't quite been able to match that success. The Royals first acquired him at the trade deadline in 2024 from the Texas Rangers.
It will certainly be interesting to see what the Royals decide to do with their players that have options. Letting Lorenzen walk would be wise, as the Royals have had pitchers such as Noah Cameron emerge. Cole Ragans will also be healthy next year, as will Kris Bubic. Seth Lugo is also under contract for the next two seasons.
