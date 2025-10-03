Royals Should Hold Onto Bullpen Prospect This Offseason
The Kansas City Royals missed the postseason in 2025 after going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. In 2024, they were a Wild Card team, having risen from 106 losses the previous year to win 86 and ultimately making it to the ALDS. The pitching staff remained a strength for the team this year, but their offense didn't do nearly enough to keep them in contention.
This offseason, they'll have to find a way to boost their offense, either via trade or free agency. Their fixes could also come from within. But if they use the trade market, there are a few prospects that should be off limits in any discussions.
Mike Gillespie of Kings of Kauffman listed four such prospects, and among them was reliever A.J. Causey.
Royals Should Protect Young Relief Prospect This Winter
"Causey has only one season of professional experience — after the Royals picked him in the fifth round of last year's amateur draft, he didn't officially debut until this spring. But the righthander quickly made up for lost time," Gillespie wrote.
"Causey began this season at High-A Quad Cities where he went 8-2 with a 1.56 ERA and five saves in 27 relief appearances. Striking out 44 and walking only 11in 40.1 innings didn't hurt, and the strength of his performance propelled him to an early July promotion to Double-A Northwest Arkansas. That he then went 3-3 with a 1.91 ERA and four saves in 21games proves the bump to the Naturals didn't faze him, and suggests he's ready for Triple-A."
Between Quad Cities and Double-A Northwest Arkansas, the 22-year-old right-hander went 11-5 and posted a 1.72 ERA in 48 appearances. He averaged 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
The Royals drafted Causey in the fifth round in 2024 out of the University of Tennessee. He spent a year at Jacksonville State before transferring to Tennessee.
He has quickly advanced through the Royals farm system and could potentially find himself at Triple-A Omaha at some point next year. He might even force his way onto the Royals Major League roster at some point in the near future.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he develops in the next few years, but the Royals would be unwise to make him available in any potential trade talks this offseason.
