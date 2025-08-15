Royals Should Pursue Yankees Breakout Star To Boost Lineup For 2026
The Kansas City Royals are hanging around in the American League Wild Card race. They are four games back of the final spot with a 60-61 record. They were buyers at the trade deadline, adding pitchers Bailey Falter, Stephen Kolek and Ryan Bergert to boost the pitching staff and veterans Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier to boost the offense.
The offense has been the team's achilles heel all season long. However, all three of the bats they picked up are going to be free agents at the end of the season, and the Royals will likely have to replace them in the offseason.
Among the free agent outfielders is New York Yankees breakout star Trent Grisham. Perhaps the Royals could take a look at him in the offseason.
Royals Should Pursue Yankees Gold Glove Outfielder
Grisham is having a breakout year with the Bronx Bombers. He is hitting .244/.346/.455 with 21 home runs, 46 RBI, a 2.6 WAR and an .801 OPS. He also has a 121 OPS+. He has been able to take over a starting outfield spot since Juan Soto left for the New York Mets.
He has come into his own as an offensive player this year, but is also a two-time Gold Glove award winner, so he could provide solid defense for the Royals as well if they decide to sign him.
The 28-year-old outfielder made his Major League debut with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019 and spent the 2020-2023 seasons with the San Diego Padres. He came to New York in the Soto trade prior to the 2024 season.
This has been his best season to date, which means he could be a little bit more expensive in free agency. The Royals don't always spend big in free agency, but they gave Bobby Witt Jr. a large contract extension before the 2024 season, so they are capable of spending large amounts of money.
Of course, Grisham won't cost that much, but he might be exactly what Kansas City needs in order to boost their offense and bounce back into contention in 2026 and return to the postseason.
Their chances of making the postseason are slim this year, but the right offseason moves could put them back in the picture next season. It will be interesting to see what they decide to do in free agency.
