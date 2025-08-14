Royals Should Take Chance On Former Dodgers MVP To Bolster Offense For 2026
The Kansas City Royals are still alive in the American League Wild Card race, sitting just four games back with a 60-61 record. They won 86 games last year and were the second AL Wild Card team, only to fall short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. They were busy at the trade deadline, acquiring pitchers Stephen Kolek, Ryan Bergert and Bailey Falter while also adding veterans Adam Frazier, Mike Yastrzemski and Randal Grichuk to boost the offense.
However, all three hitters they acquired are on expiring contracts, and chances are they won't be back with the Royals in 2026. Their offense has been a weak point for quite some time, and if those veterans don't return, they will need to replace him.
The Royals don't typically spend big money, but that might be what it takes to be a true contender. If Cody Bellinger opts out of his deal with the New York Yankees, the Royals would be wise to take a look at him.
Royals Should Target Ex-MVP If He Opts Out
Because the Royals don't spend big and Bellinger is having a big year with New York, he might be out of their price range, so this might be a stretch. However, it's not impossible.
The Royals spent big to extend Bobby Witt Jr., so they could always open up their pocketbooks. Bellinger is hitting .270/.325/.491 with 22 home runs, 69 RBI, 10 stolen bases, a 3.6 WAR and an .816 OPS. He also has a 123 OPS+.
Bellinger brings power from the left side of the plate and is also a former Gold Glove winner, having won the award in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers in addition to his MVP award. He was part of the Dodgers 2020 World Series championship team and was the NLCS MVP.
Bellinger is also a two-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger. He's had a strong year with the Yankees, so chances are good he will opt out of the final year of his contract and return to the free agent pool.
The Royals need a big bat to improve their chances at contention, so it would certainly be wise to at least dip their toe in the water in terms of spending bigger money on free agents such as Bellinger.
We'll see what they decide to do this offseason.
