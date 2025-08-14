Royals Should Take Chance On Orioles 2x Gold Glove Outfielder
The Kansas City Royals are 9 1/2 games back in the American League Central, but are hanging around in the Wild Card race. At 60-61, they are four games back of the final spot after winning 86 games last year and earning the second spot. This year, they were buyers at the trade deadline, adding pitchers Bailey Falter, Ryan Bergert and Stephen Kolek, while also adding veterans Adam Frazier, Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski.
However, all three hitters they acquired will be free agents at the end of the 2025 season. Their offense has been one of their main weak points throughout the 2025 season and it even showed its face several times in 2024.
To keep their offense in a good spot, they'll have to try and re-sign some of the players they acquired or potentially dive into the free agent market and replace them. Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill has an opt-out clause in his contract. If he exercises it, perhaps the Royals could take a chance on him.
Royals Should Take Chance On Former Gold Glover
O'Neill has struggled to stay healthy in his career and he is currently on the 10-day injured list with Baltimore. He also hasn't had his best season at the plate, hitting just .210/.293/.434 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, a .726 OPS and a 102 OPS+.
However, he put together a very strong season in 2024 with the Boston Red Sox, hitting .241/.336/.511 with 31 home runs, 64 RBI, a 2.6 WAR and an .847 OPS. He might opt in due to his struggles and injuries, but a strong finish to 2025 could change things.
Not only can he provide power from the right side of the plate, but he also plays elite defense out in left field, having won two Gold Gloves with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2020 and 2021. He can even play all three outfield positions if necessary.
The Royals could catch lightning in a bottle if they decide to take a chance on the 30-year-old slugger as he looks for redemption in 2026. He certainly has the potential to be a solid player, and if he becomes a free agent, it might not be a bad idea for the Royals to pursue him and try to bolster their offense with a powerful right-handed bat.
