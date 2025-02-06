Royals Should Target $1.5 Million Ex-White Sox Veteran As Buy-Low Option
The Kansas City Royals have taken care of their pitching needs this offseason by bringing back veteran starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also signing reliever Carlos Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract.
Now, all they need is a bat to improve their lineup. Trading for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer certainly helps, but they are going to need a little bit more.
Adam Wells of Bleacher Report explains that because of Alex Bregman's market stalling, other players such as Justin Turner and Yoan Moncada are stuck in a holding pattern. Perhaps the Royals could take a look at Moncada, as they are not in the mix for Bregman.
"Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Justin Turner and Yoán Moncada are among the notable free-agent position players 'on hold' waiting for [Pete] Alonso and Bregman to sign," Wells wrote.
"Players like Turner and Moncada, who are corner infielder/DH types, will struggle to get a lot of interest from potential playoff contenders that might be in the market for either or both of Alonso and Bregman."
Alonso recently re-signed with the New York Mets, but Bregman is still out there, which complicates things for Moncada.
Moncada, 29, hit .275 in just 40 at-bats during the regular season with the Chicago White Sox last year. He does have some power in his bat, and if he remains healthy, he could significantly boost any lineup.
Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals don't have much in their lineup, so it will be important for them to find a bat.
More MLB: Mets' Pete Alonso News Gives Royals Perfect Buy-Low Opportunity For 25-Year-Old Bat