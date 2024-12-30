Royals Should Target $105 Million Breakout Slugger With Teoscar Hernandez Off The Board
The Kansas City Royals need to upgrade their offense if they want to make a deeper postseason run in 2025. They reached the playoffs as a Wild Card team after winning 86 games during the regular season. They were stopped in the American League Division Series by the New York Yankees.
Offense is their most pressing need heading into 2025 as they try to build off of their 2024 success. While a big move for a high-profile free agent seems unlikely, it would be wise for them to at least make an attempt to add one.
If they want to improve offensively, they should target Anthony Santander, who The Athletic ranks high on the remaining free agents list.
"Santander became an Orioles mainstay and hit a career-high 44 home runs this season. He also made his first All-Star Game.
Having just turned 30, Santander is again available to any team, but the price tag has gone up considerably. He’s a switch hitter who offers reliable power without an astronomical strikeout rate, having slugged .476 over the past six seasons. He’s played a little bit of first base, but is otherwise limited to the outfield corners where he has a decent arm and below-average glove."
What makes Santander so valuable is his ability to hit for power from both sides of the plate, and signing him could give the Royals a chance to win the AL Central for the first time since 2015.
In addition to his 44 home runs, he had an .814 OPS and posted a 2.9 WAR. Kansas City should consider him if they want to improve for next season.
