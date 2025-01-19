Royals Should Target $30 Million All-Star Closer For Bullpen Insurance
The Kansas City Royals have been busy this offseason, making some solid moves to boost their chances of returning to the postseason. They brought back veteran pitchers Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and also traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer.
However, they would be wise to look for some more reinforcements, especially in the bullpen. Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey are a solid duo, but one more relief arm wouldn't hurt as they try to bounce back from their playoff exit.
The Athletic lists reliever Carlos Estevez as one of the top available free agents. The Royals might want to give the right-hander a look.
"An All-Star closer with the Angels in 2023, Estévez was even better in 2024. His strikeout rate dipped, but his walk rate plummeted, and he did a far better job at limiting runs. The Phillies traded for him at the deadline, and he finished the campaign with 26 saves, a 2.45 ERA, and 0.91 WHIP with 8.2 strikeouts and 2.0 walks per nine."
Estevez would give the Royals a true lockdown closer to finish games, which would also give them a better chance at making a deeper postseason run after they lost the American League Division Series to the New York Yankees.
The 32-year-old right-hander put together a very strong 2024 to follow up his All-Star campaign in 2023. The Royals could use that type of presence at the end of games in 2025.
It will be interesting to see if they give him an offer.
