Royals Should Target Ex-Padres $48 Million All-Star To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals have made some solid moves this offseason to bolster their chances of reaching the postseason again. They traded for Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer to boost their offense and also re-signed veteran pitchers Michael Lorenzen and Michael Wacha to team friendly deals.
However, the offense could use a little bit more work. Another bat with some power could certainly help them out in 2025. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the offense struggled a bit in 2024.
The Athletic lists utility man Jurickson Profar as one of the top available free agents. Perhaps Kansas City could take a look at him.
"It took more than a decade after he was baseball’s No. 1 prospect, but Profar finally had an All-Star season. Available for just $1 million last offseason thanks to a terrible 2023 campaign, Profar blew away his previous career highs in nearly every major category by combining elite-level hard-hit metrics with one of the league’s lowest strikeout rates."
Profar will turn 32 years old next month. Last year, he finally came into his own and showed off his star potential, slashing .280/.380/.459 with 24 home runs, 85 RBI, 10 stolen bases, an .839 OPS and a 3.6 WAR.
He can play multiple positions on the field and can provide power from both sides of the plate. He may not be a marquee addition by any means, but he should be right within the Royals' preferred price range as they try to improve offensively for the 2025 season.
More MLB: Royals Predicted To Acquire $11 Million Former All-Star To Address Biggest Weakness