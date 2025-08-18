Royals Should Target Mariners Former All-Star To Bolster Offense For 2026
The Kansas City Royals may be coming alive at the right time. While they are still four games back in the American League Wild Card race, they are now two games above the .500 mark at 63-61 and have won seven of their last 10 games. They also are just a half-game behind the Cleveland Guardians for second place in the AL Central.
At the trade deadline, they were expected to be sellers, but chose to add instead, bringing aboard veterans Randal Grichuk, Mike Yastrzemski and Adam Frazier to beef up their offense. The moves appear to be working out so far.
However, all three players will be free agents at the end of the 2025 season, so the Royals may have to replace them. On Jim Bowden of The Athletic's top 25 impending free agents list was new Seattle Mariners slugger and former All-Star Josh Naylor. Perhaps the Royals could target him this offseason to boost their lineup.
Could Royals Pursue Mariners Ex-All-Star?
"After being traded from the Guardians to the Diamondbacks in the offseason, Naylor was dealt again, to Seattle, at the deadline," Bowden writes.
"Naylor could be a key factor in the Mariners’ push to win the AL West, which could lead to him returning to the ALCS after he reached last season with Cleveland. He had 31 homers and 108 RBIs in 2024."
Naylor is hitting .286/.352/.449 with 15 home runs, 69 RBI, 22 stolen bases, an .801 OPS and a 122 OPS+. He has certainly been traded frequently over the past few months.
But after this season, he'll be out on the open market, and he shouldn't be too expensive. The Royals don't often spend big in free agency, but Naylor should be well within their price range. One issue is that Vinnie Pasquantino is already at first base, but Naylor could be used in the outfield or as a designated hitter, or the Royals could move Pasquantino around a bit.
The veteran first baseman was an All-Star in 2024 with the Cleveland Guardians and has followed that up with some strong numbers in 2025. It will certainly be interesting to see where he winds up in free agency, but the Royals shouldn't be counted out, as Naylor could be a solid value free agent for the team to take a chance on.
