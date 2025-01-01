Royals Should Target Phillies Breakout Closer To Boost Bullpen
2025 is now upon us, and the Kansas City Royals still have a little work to do in order to complete their roster for the upcoming season. They added Jonathan India and Joey Wiemer in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds after they re-signed right-hander Michael Wacha.
The bullpen still needs a little bit of work, even with Hunter Harvey and Lucas Erceg at the back end. Another late-inning presence would serve them well as they try to build off of their 2024 success.
Reliever Jeff Hoffman remains unsigned, and The Athletic lists him as one of the top remaining free agents.
"Hoffman was a bust until, quite suddenly, he wasn’t. Drafted ninth overall in 2014, Hoffman bounced through four organizations before, at age 30, signing a minor league deal with the Phillies in March of 2023. In the two years since, he’s been one of the best relievers in baseball with a 0.94 WHIP, 12 strikeouts per nine innings, and the 14th-best Win Probability Added. He’s coming off a career-best 10 saves, 2.17 ERA, and his first All-Star selection."
Hoffman began his career as a starter before transitioning into a back-end relief role. He is projected to land a three-year, $36 million contract this winter. With spring training just around the corner, the Royals still have some time to upgradae their bullpen.
The potential addition of Hoffman would give them a better chance to compete with the Cleveland Guardians for the top spot in the American League Central this season.
