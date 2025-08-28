Inside The Royals

Royals Sign Ex-Yankees 6-Year Veteran To Bolster Pitching Depth

Can never, ever have too many arms

Jackson Roberts

Jul 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (64) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Jul 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Yankees relief pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (64) throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
As they continue to push for a wild card spot, the Kansas City Royals keep adding more pitching depth.

It's been an interesting year for Royals minor-league signings. The list includes former big major league names like Rich Hill, Dallas Keuchel, and Michael Fulmer, all of whom have since left the organization.

On Wednesday, the Royals signed another hurler to a minor league deal, who certainly doesn't have the name recognition of those others, but has pitched for two other American League contenders already this season.

Royals sign RHP Geoff Hartlieb

Geoff Hartlieb
Jul 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Geoff Hartlieb (64) pitches in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to the official Major League Baseball transactions log, the Royals agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander Geoff Hartlieb, a 31-year-old journeyman who has pitched parts of six major league seasons, including earlier this year with the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers.

Hartlieb began the season in Triple-A with the Yankees, got the call up to the majors in June, and allowed six earned runs in 1 1/3 innings over two appearances. He was designated for assignment, elected free agency, and went to the Tigers organization, where the same cycle repeated itself (albeit with only two earned runs in two innings).

In Triple-A this season, Hartlieb has a combined 4.73 ERA in 45 2/3 innings, striking out 53 batters and walking just 14. He hasn't been dominant by any means, but he can go multiple innings out of the bullpen and could be a last resort for the Royals down the stretch if injuries wreak havoc.

From 2019 through 2024, Hartlieb made a total of 64 major league appearances for the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Miami Marlins, and Colorado Rockies.

Is this the most exciting late-season signing in the world? Perhaps not, but it gives the Royals added depth at essentially zero cost. And the deadline for players to join new organizations to be eligible for postseason play is Sunday at 11:59 p.m. ET, so teams might as well add a few more veterans while they can, in case a need arises.

