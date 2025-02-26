Royals Slugger Predicted To Make First All-Star Team In 2025
The Kansas City Royals have a strong young core in place that was supplemented by some very impactful additions this offseason.
Last season, the team rose from 106 losses in 2023 to 86 wins, securing the second American League Wild Card spot before sweeping the Baltimore Orioles in the first round and losing in the ALDS to the eventual pennant-winning New York Yankees.
While most of the focus is on Bobby Witt Jr., who finished second in the MVP race behind Aaron Judge, Vinnie Pasquantino is somebody to watch for Kansas City in 2025.
Dillon Seckington of FOX 4 predicts that he will be an All-Star for the first time this year.
"The main reason Pasquantino could take a leap in production in ’25 is that he’ll likely be hitting with runners on base more, which is his specialty, after the Jonathan India trade. Vinnie was one of the best RBI hitters in the sport and it showed when he was out and the offense stalled night after night," Seckington writes.
"Also, the Royals window to be competitive is wide open right now. With Salvador Perez on the downward slide of his magnificent career, Pasquantino will need to step it up. He’s yet to let fans down, outside of injuries, so if he can stay healthy, he’ll be an All-Star caliber player in 2025."
Injuries have slowed Pasquantino down in recent years, but if he can stay off the injured list, the Royals may have something special with him.
He provides power from the left side of the plate and is somebody the Royals can build around in the near future. We'll see what the 2025 season has in store for him.
