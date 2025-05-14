Royals Starting Staff Ranked 2nd In MLB Amid Hot Start
The Kansas City Royals are performing well after a tough start to the 2025 season. After going 8-14 in their first 22 games, the team has gone on a 17-5 run and now sits at 25-19.
The Royals are also in sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot. Their pitching has been elite thus far, and it has carried the load while the offense has struggled.
But regardless of the offensive struggles, the pitching staff is carrying the team. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League starting rotations, and the Royals were ranked the second best.
"If you're going to have one of the lowest scoring offenses in baseball, better at least have a dynamite pitching staff to make up for it. And during their ridiculous surge of 16 wins in 18 games, the Royals allowed a combined total of 36 runs, tallying six shutouts," Miller writes. "Kris Bubic is leading the way with a 1.69 ERA, but all the starters have been solid for what is the MLB leader in quality starts (22)."
Bubic has emerged as the Royals ace after being moved back to the rotation. They needed to fill a spot when they traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds.
They resigned Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen and still have Seth Lugo and Cole Ragans on their staff. So far, things are looking good from a pitching standpoint.
If the offense starts to produce, the Royals could be dangerous in October.
