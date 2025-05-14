Royals Superstar Gives Take On Hypothetical Matchup With Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City sports fans are familiar enough with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes at this point to know he was one a star on the baseball diamond as well.
Mahomes, the three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, was once a 37th-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers. He probably would have gone much higher, though, had he not had his heart set on playing college football.
Now that Mahomes is a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals, he can still occasionally be seen swinging a bat at a celebrity softball game in Kauffman Stadium. But what would happen if he tried to turn the clock back to his high school days and get in the box against a Royals pitcher?
Well, the Royals ace doesn't think it would end well for the Chiefs star.
On Tuesday, Royals All-Star pitcher Cole Ragans appeared on the Up & Adams show, and was asked by host Kay Adams how many hits Mahomes would get against him if he had 10 at-bats.
"He hasn't swung a bat in a long time, so I'm gonna say zero," Ragans responded.
Ragans was also asked if he had ever seen Mahomes or superstar Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on the field before a Royals game, and seemed eager to get the chance to analyze the gridiron stars' swings.
"I have not seen them," Ragans said. "I'm waiting for the day that they come over to take BP."
Ragans, 27, has a mediocre 4.20 ERA so far this season, but his 65 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings tell a different story. He's one of the most dominant pitchers in the sport right now and if his ERA comes back to earth, like it should based on expected stats, he'll find himself at the All-Star Game again.
More importantly, Ragans is hoping to join Mahomes in the pantheon of Kansas City athletes with championship rings. The 25-19 Royals have their work cut out for them if they want to hoist the Commissioner's Trophy this fall.
More MLB: Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Runs Into Familiar Aaron Judge Problem In MVP Power Rankings