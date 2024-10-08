Royals Toughest Offseason Decision Centers Around Offense
The Kansas City Royals return home tied at a game apiece with the New York Yankees in the American League division series. Two more wins will get them to the ALCS for the first time since 2015.
However, regardless of how the postseason plays out and how deep the Royals end up going, they will have some decisions to make this coming offseason, and many of them will center around their offense.
That is one area of the club that could improve for 2025. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed deciding which offensive position to upgrade as the team's toughest choice.
"There's a strong '2022 Yankees' vibe to the offense the Royals have this year, as it's basically one great hitter (Bobby Witt Jr.) amid a veritable sea of mediocrity. The Royals should want to address this during the winter," Rymer wrote. "There's also the question of which need should take precedent. Second base and third base both qualify, as do all three outfield spots."
This could ultimately lead the Royals to make frugal additions rather than splurge on one top-level free agent.
They typically don't spend big on free agents, but if they spread the money around, they could upgrade all areas of need.
This could be similar to what they did to address the rotation last offseason, not spending big on one free agent but signing two reliable starters to fill holes.
It will be interesting to see how the Royals approach upgrading their offense. Beyond Witt, there is much to be desired.
