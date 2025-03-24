Royals' Trade For 28-Year-Old Slugger Projected To Pay Dividends: 'The Real Deal'
The Kansas City Royals made their biggest offseason move earlier than almost any other Major League Baseball team, and they're hoping that aggression works in their favor.
In November, the Royals acquired second baseman/utility man Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for starting pitcher Brady Singer. It was a rarely-seen trade with the potential to work out for both sides, because both teams needed the player they got more than the player they had.
India is expected to be the leadoff hitter in front of superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., which was a major Achilles heel for the Royals in 2024. Whether it was Maikel Garcia, Adam Frazier, or Tommy Pham, no one could seem to get on base in front of the biggest star on the roster.
The 28-year-old India has looked excellent so far in spring training. And with the regular season only three days away, the Royals may soon find out that trading away an established big-league starting pitcher was the best thing they could have done to boost their playoff chances.
Such is the view of MLB.com's Anne Rogers, who wrote that her most important takeaway from the Royals' spring training action was that India "looks like the real deal."
"The Royals acquired India to be their leadoff hitter because of his track record at the top of the lineup for the Reds and his on-base ability," Rogers wrote. "He’s done nothing but continue that in Royal blue. The 28-year-old has had a fantastic spring, slashing .386/.481/.614 with four doubles, two homers, six walks and only five strikeouts through Saturday's action.
"India feels like he might be pitched differently hitting in front of Bobby Witt Jr., with pitchers wanting to do everything they can to avoid having a runner on base when Witt steps to the plate. That might mean India gets more strikes and pitches to hit -- which he’ll take."
India, the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year winner, isn't a perfect player. He's never been a good defender at second base, and he didn't have the home run power to succeed in Cincinnati's Great American Ball Park. But his on-base percentage is truly all the Royals care about.
If India gets on base at a higher clip than his .352 career average, the Royals will be a much more dynamic offense this season. Witt will still have to be the driving force, but he'll at least come to the plate with the pitcher already sweating.
