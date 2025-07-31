Royals Trade Idea Lands $6 Million Gold Glover From Rival Twins
Time is ticking on the Kansas City Royals to make more impact moves.
Thursday brings the Major League Baseball trade deadline at 5 p.m. CT. Kansas City made two minor acquisitions already, bringing in Adam Frazier and Randal Grichuk to add some veteran depth at second base and the outfield.
Clearly, the Royals aren't sellers at this point. But because they're only three games out of the Wild Card race, it's reasonable to wonder if bigger trades could still be forthcoming.
Would Kansas City consider adding one more outfielder? A Royals writer thinks a deal could happen with the division-rival Minnesota Twins.
On Wednesday, Max Rieper of Royals Review proposed Twins outfielder and former Gold Glover Harrison Bader as a realistic trade target for Kansas City.
"Most of the free agent outfield options last year have stunk it up this season, but Bader has been an exception. He signed a one-year deal with a mutual option for 2026 and has been a 2.6 rWAR hitter for the Twins," wrote Rieper.
"Bader is an excellent defender who has won a Gold Glove in the past and solid pop with 12 home runs. He is vastly overperforming his on-base percentage this year, almost doubling his walk rate, so he could be due for some regression."
Known for his defense, Bader has hit well enough to make himself a viable offensive upgrade for a desperate team like the Royals. And make no mistake - the Royals should still be desperate, as their outfielders have combined for only 20 home runs and -2.6 fWAR.
Will the Twins be willing to part ways with the veteran, who is making $6.25 million this year? By Thursday afternoon, we'll have our answer.
