Royals Unlikely To Add Another Starter After Reunion With Veteran
The Kansas City Royals made sure to hit the ground running this offseason. Before the free agency window had fully opened, the team re-signed veteran right-hander Michael Wacha.
The deal is for three years and $51 million and also includes a club option for 2028 that could take the deal up to $72 million.
They were quick to address the rotation and now can focus on other areas of the roster. However, it appears that the rotation is set at this point. According to general manager J.J. Picollo, they will not be adding any more starting pitching.
"We don't expect to be in the market for a starter moving forward," Picollo said last week at the annual GM meetings in San Antonio. "We're going to focus on some other things."
Picollo didn't specify what "other things" he would be focusing on this winter. But the rotation is more or less taken care of. Likely, the offense and bullpen will be his primary focus. The team needs some help at the back end of their bullpen and some more offense.
Aside from Bobby Witt Jr., the Royals lineup lacked a little depth and could use some more if they want to make a deeper postseason run in 2025.
After bringing back Wacha, the Royals have their greatest strength, which was their rotation, intact for 2025. In addition to Wacha, they still have Seth Lugo, Cole Ragans, Brady Singer and Alec Marsh.
We'll see what the rest of the offseason has in store for Kansas City.
More MLB: Cardinals $3 Million On-Base Machine Named As Blockbuster Royals Trade Candidate