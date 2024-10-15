Inside The Royals

Royals Urged To Poach $65 Million All-Star From Padres In Free Agency

Will Kansas City make a splash this winter?

Jackson Roberts

May 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
May 9, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Kansas City Royals hat and glove in the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals bullpen was bound to crack at some point, and that happened for all to see in the American League Division Series.

Twice in the first three games, the Royals allowed the Yankees to score the go-ahead run in the seventh inning or later. Both came against converted starting pitchers--the first against Michael Lorenzen, and the other against Kris Bubic.

If the Royals want to establish themselves as real World Series threats in 2025, they'll need to make serious upgrades to the bullpen. Trading for Lucas Erceg at the deadline this year was a start, but now they need more high-powered weaponry to deploy.

The top name on the Royals' list is likely the San Diego Padres' Tanner Scott, and that holds true for a lot of teams this winter. Zach Pressnell of FanSided wrote recently that the Royals needed to prioritize Scott this winter in order to solidify their shot at a World Series crown.

"In a dream world, the Royals would land three high leverage relievers this offseason," Pressnell said. "The crowned jewel would be Tanner Scott, the excellent closer that spent half the season with the Marlins before being traded to the Padres for a king's ransom at the deadline."

Scott, 30, is perhaps the most coveted reliever hitting the open market this winter. He had a 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, and an incredible 4.0 wins above replacement in 2024. And going back to the start of 2023, he has a 2.04 ERA and 188 strikeouts in his last 150 innings pitched.

Signing Scott could be the move that puts the Royals' bullpen over the top, making them the early favorites in the AL Central next season. But it would also be expensive, as Scott is currently projected to earn a $65 million contract by Spotrac.

It's too early to know whether Kansas City will be willing or able to commit that big a deal to one relief pitcher. But if they do so, it's a loud signal that they plan to dominate the Central for years to come.

Jackson Roberts
