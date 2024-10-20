Royals Veteran Reliever Expected To Exercise Player Option For 2025
The Kansas City Royals saw their season end with a 3-1 loss in Game 4 of the American League Division Series to the eventual AL champion New York Yankees.
This offseason, the Royals will look to improve for 2025 in hopes of a deeper October run. There are several players on the roster that will hit the free agent market.
Reliever Chris Stratton signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Royals last offseason. He has a player option for 2025. Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac predicted that the veteran right-hander will exercise that option.
Stratton's two-year, $8 million free agent contract included a $4.5 million player option for 2025," Ginnitti wrote. "The 34-year-old posted a 5.55 ERA, -0.70 WAR in 2024, setting him up to stay within this contract through next season."
Obviously, Stratton's numbers this season were not good. However, he does have a solid track record and had a respectable 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.
He was part of Texas' bullpen when they cruised to their first ever World Series title last fall. Having him around one more season as a bounce-back candidate shouldn't hurt the Royals.
When he's right, he can be used in high-leverage spots and get key outs, bolstering a bullpen when needed. Should he opt in, the Royals will obviously hope for some better results as they try to stay in contention in 2025.
We'll see what the veteran right-hander decides to do, but it would not be a surprise to see him exercise his option.
