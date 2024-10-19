Royals Named Trade Fit For Blossoming Cubs Star With Offseason Ahead
The Kansas City Royals have a little work to do this offseason after they fell short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.
Their biggest need is offense. Aside from Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup leaves a little bit to be desired. So, it would make sense to search for some help for Witt.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer listed the best trade chips for each team in Major League Baseball heading into the offseason. Outfielder Kevin Alcantara was listed as the best one for the Chicago Cubs.
Rymer also listed the Royals as a potential fit.
"When looking ahead to 2025, it's hard to see daylight for Kevin Alcantara to find playing time in the Cubs outfield," Rymer wrote.
"There's little harm in the Cubs putting the 6'6, 188-pound Alcantara out there and seeing what they can get."
Alcantara could potentially fill a hole in the outfield for the Royals. Hunter Renfroe is a free agent and may not be back.
The 22-year-old took only 10 at-bats this season and hit for a .100 average, but he hit .278 with 14 home runs and a .781 OPS in the minor leagues this season, so with a little more seasoning, he could become a solid player.
There also is an opening with the Royals. He could potentially play every day with the Royals and blossom into a very solid player. The Cubs have a crowded outfield, as Rymer mentioned, so it might be best to send him somewhere to play every day.
