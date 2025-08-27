Royals Writer Believes Breakout Starter's ROY Case Has Diminished
The Kansas City Royals are right in the thick of the American League Wild Card race. With a 5-4 comeback win over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night, they moved to within three games of the Seattle Mariners for the third and final spot. It was their largest comeback since 1997, and it might just be a springboard to bigger and better things down the stretch.
The Royals have seen several players step up this season and take on larger roles. They have dealt with several injuries on the pitching side, so they called on left-hander Noah Cameron to take a rotation spot, and he has run with this opportunity.
However, he has struggled a little bit in his last few starts. He gave up six runs over five innings against the White Sox on Monday. Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman believes that because of this, Cameron's case to be the AL Rookie of the Year at the end of 2025 has potentially taken a hit.
Royals Left-Hander's ROY Case May Be Hindered
"Monday night was definitely the worst start Cameron has had since he was shelled for six earned runs on June 10 against the Yankees, putting a damper on his historic start to his big league career. And it could very well be argued as the worst start of his major league career," Moody wrote.
"Once seen as a Rookie of the Year dark horse, Cameron began generating a lot more buzz when it came to the award as the season raged on. It suddenly wasn't just a great start to the season anymore, rather just a great season full-stop."
Cameron is still 7-6 with a 2.92 ERA and 3.1 WAR in 19 starts and has pitched 108 innings. However, he has struggled a little bit in his last two starts, which could ultimately hurt his case to win the Rookie of the Year Award.
The Royals are going to need him to be at full strength and figure out his issues if they want to make it to the postseason and make noise. Without him at full strength, the Royals could become vulnerable down the stretch.
Still, it will be interesting to see if Cameron can correct his issues and find his consistency again. He has been a standout for the Royals this season, and they need him to find his groove again.
