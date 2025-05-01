Royals Writer Calls Out Team For Failed Free Agent Contract
The Kansas City Royals appear to have kicked things into gear after a dreadful 8-14 start to the 2025 season. Since that start, Kansas City has won eight of its last nine games and gone back over the .500 mark.
The pitching has carried them. Meanwhile, the offense has struggled. Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez can only do so much.
Witt is carrying the load right now, but others are struggling. Prior to the 2024 season, Kansas City signed slugger Hunter Renfroe, but that deal has not worked out thus far.
FanSided's Mike Gillespie considered the deal one that has essentially backfired on the Royals.
"Kansas City had long needed upgrades to its outfielders' offense when the club secured Renfroe's services two Decembers ago, and Renfroe's major league résumé suggested he could help fill the void," Gillespie stated.
"And while picking up his option certainly favored Renfroe, how has it worked out for his employer? Not well. A hitless, 0-for-3 effort against the Astros Saturday night, followed by a 1-for-2 performance against them Sunday, left Renfroe with abysmal numbers."
Renfroe had an option for 2025 that was picked up, but it hasn't worked out well for the Royals. He has yet to go deep this year and is slashing .167/.243/.197 with four RBI and a dreadful .440 OPS.
So far, this contract has not worked out well for the Royals. If they're in the hunt at the deadline, they'll need an offensive upgrade, and it might not be a bad idea to cut bait with Renfroe.
More MLB: Royals' No. 5 Prospect Flirts With No-Hitter In Spectacular MLB Debut