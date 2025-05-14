Royals Writer Calls Out Team For Signing Of Veteran Hurler
The Kansas City Royals are riding high after overcoming an 8-14 start to the 2025 season. Since falling to that record, the Royals are 17-5 in their last 22 games and have surged into sole possession of the second American League Wild Card spot.
The pitching staff has been the main difference maker for Kansas City this season, while the offense has struggled a bit. Still, the team is in good shape in mid-May, and it looks as though this is going to be a fun summer in Kansas City.
Recently, the team signed Rich Hill to a minor league deal, a move that has raised some questions among the fanbase. Caleb Moody of FanSided called out the Royals for this move.
"Looking at his most recent taste of big-league action, his fastball velocity sat at just 86.2 mph, with a 7.18 xERA and a .266 xBA. And what's even more concerning is that he only threw in a combined 5 2/3 innings of affiliated ball between Boston and Triple-A Worcester last season," Moody notes.
"Then there's the Royals point of view, and a veteran starter wasn't the most pressing of needs if you can even consider it a need at all."
The Royals have options in their minor league system that are arguably better options than Hill. Kyle Wright and Alec Marsh are in the system, and so are arms such as Noah Cameron, Chandler Champlain and Thomas Hatch.
It is fair to wonder what the Royals are thinking by bringing in the 45-year-old Hill.
