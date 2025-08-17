Royals Writer Declares Former Red Sox Prospect Deserves A Shot
The Kansas City Royals are still hanging around in the American League Wild Card race with time to spare in the 2025 regular season. They are 62-61 and are just four games back of the reigning AL champion New York Yankees for the final spot. They were buyers at the trade deadline, improving their offense by adding veterans Mike Yastrzemski, Randal Grichuk and Adam Frazier.
However, all three of those players will be free agents at the end of the season, so the Royals will need to replace them. But those aren't the only bats the Royals have added this season. Recently, they signed former Boston Red Sox first baseman Bobby Dalbec to a minor league deal.
Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman listed two former Major League Baseball veterans that deserve a shot with the Royals and two who don't. Dalbec was listed among the ones that deserved a chance.
Could Royals Give Former Red Sox Slugger A Chance?
"The Royals haven't seen much of Dalbec since they signed him just over a week ago now, but what they have seen has been impressive.
He may only be hitting .200, but his on-base abilities and power prowess have shone with a .304 OBP, two homers and .550 SLG," Moody wrote.
"With an offensive profile like his and the ability to play multiple positions across the infield, he certainly offers a potential upgrade on their current utility options off the bench like Nick Loftin (62 wRC+) and Tyler Tolbert (60 wRC+)."
Dalbec has never quite found his footing at the Major League level. His best year with Boston came in 2021 when he hit .240/.298/.494 with 25 home runs, 78 RBI, a .792 OPS and a 107 OPS+. After several years of struggling at the plate, the Red Sox cut bait and he ended up with the Chicago White Sox for 2025.
The White Sox also let go of him, but if he is showing promise down in Triple-A Omaha for the Royals, then it might be time to call him up and give him a chance at redemption.
He can play first base and third base and when he's right, he possesses power from the right side of the plate that could really impact the Royals as they try to gain ground in the Wild Card race with less than two months to go.
