Royals Writer Declares Keeping Young Outfielder Was The Right Call
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start this season. Through their first 24 games, the team is 10-14, even after back-to-back wins.
However, there have been a few bright spots for the team, even in the midst of such a rough start. One such bright spot has been outfielder Drew Waters.
Waters is hitting .273/.314/.455 with one home run, two RBI and a .769 OPS. Having him on the Major League roster has helped the Royals thus far.
Caleb Moody of FanSided explained that having Waters stay in the Major Leagues after Mark Canha's return from the injured list was a wise decision by Kansas City.
"The Royals chose to send MJ Melendez down to Triple-A in order for him to work through his immense struggles at the plate. And since that decision was made, Waters has done nothing by look like a whole new hitter, one that is certainly deserving of the Royals faith in him and a spot on this roster." Moody writes.
Waters got off to a slow start this year and was hitting just .174 when Canha came off the injured list. He was an obvious candidate to be sent back down.
However, the Royals stuck with him, and he has rewarded their faith in him with his recent hot stretch. The Royals' offense has struggled, but Waters has helped provide a little bit of a jolt in the last few days.
We'll see if he can keep up his progress.
