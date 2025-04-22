Royals Fall Several Spots In Latest Power Rankings Amid Struggles
The Kansas City Royals are off to a very slow start this season. Even after a win on Sunday to snap a six-game losing streak, they enter play on Tuesday night 9-14, five games out of first place in the American League Central.
Kansas City has also fallen to third place in the division following an 86-win campaign and surprise Wild Card berth a season ago.
Recently, The Athletic released their weekly power rankings for all 30 Major League teams. The Royals, at this point last year were ranked 15th. However, they now sit at 20th after their dreadful start to 2025.
"The rotation has been about as good as they could expect, ranking near the top in quite a few statistics. Cole Ragans leads the league in strikeouts and Kris Bubic has an ERA under 2.00. That’s wild," Levi Weaver wrote.
"But the offense has been … stinky. They rank in the bottom three in average, on-base percentage, slugging and quite a lot of other categories."
Bobby Witt Jr. is off to a good start and has an .847 OPS. However, the second-best OPS on the team belongs to Maikel Garcia, who owns a .770 mark, which isn't bad, but Vinnie Pasquantino owns the third-best OPS with a paltry .593 mark.
The offense has let the Royals down in recent weeks. Even the addition of Jonathan India hasn't helped them much. Perhaps they could dive into the free agent market and take a flier on somebody like J.D. Martinez, who shockingly remains unsigned.
