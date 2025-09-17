Royals Writer Declares Postseason Hopes Are 'Nothing But A Pipe Dream'
The Kansas City Royals are falling out of postseason contention. Following a blowout loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, Kansas City dropped back under the .500 mark at 75-76. They also fell to seven games out in the American League Wild Card race. It would seem that the team's postseason hopes are bleak. They were a Wild Card team last season after winning 86 games, and they made it to the ALDS.
The Royals have had several players step up this year. However, the offense has let them down at various points this year, and that remains their biggest problem as the offseason nears.
Caleb Moody of Kings of Kauffman recently stated that the Royals postseason hopes are slim and that it looks unlikely they'll pull off a miracle.
Royals Writer Deems 2025 A Lost Cause
"While mathematically the Royals still have a shot, it seems like only a miracle could save them now. However, since there's still a shot, and some interesting wrinkles this week could increase their standing heading into the weekend, let's dive into what the Wild Card picture looks like before the Royals return to Kauffman Stadium to take on the Mariners in a midweek three-game series," Moody wrote.
"There's potential for the Royals to narrow their rather cavernous Wild Card gap this week, but at the very least they could play spoiler to a few teams looking to establish themselves in the October picture."
The Royals lost their series opener to the Mariners, who they aren't even chasing in the AL Wild Card race anymore. Now, they have to catch the Boston Red Sox, who have slumped a little lately, but also are unlikely to blow a seven-game lead with less than a week to go in the 2025 season.
The Cleveland Guardians and Texas Rangers also surged in front of the Royals in the postseason race, so it isn't just Boston that Kansas City has to take down in order to get to the postseason.
They have only 11 games remaining on the 2025 schedule, and it would seem that before long, they will be officially eliminated from postseason contention. If they do miss out on October, they'll need to address their offense in the offseason and try to improve it for a better 2026.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Kansas City approaches the offseason if they do indeed miss the playoffs
More MLB: Royals Rookie, Local Boy Makes Bold Statement With Two-Homer Game