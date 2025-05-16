Royals Writer Declares Team Should Stay Away From Disgruntled Red Sox star
The Kansas City Royals have been surging since their 8-14 start. After their first 22 games, they have gone 17-6 in the following 23 and own a 25-20 record.
That surge has catapulted them into the second American League Wild Card spot. The pitching has performed well and has led the way for them after their rough start.
The offense could still use some work, however, and they are going to need a run producer at the trade deadline.
The Boston Red Sox have a sticky situation on their hands with Rafael Devers not wanting to move to first base, and he could request a trade. However, FanSided's Caleb Moody believes that the Royals shouldn't get involved in the drama.
"To be clear, there doesn't seem to be any concrete rumors at this point, let alone ones that link him to Kansas City. That being said, even if there were, this already doesn't seem like a move synonymous with how the Royals have operated in the past," Moody writes. "And there are multiple reasons as to why they shouldn't even be tempted even slightly to go against the grain and pursue any trade for Devers, should the situation turn from drama and speculation to concrete trade rumors."
The Royals would have to eat significant money for a trade to work, and it's also a problem they don't need to have on their hands at the moment. There will be other run producers available that could help the team.
We'll see where they land at the trade deadline.
More MLB: Ex-Royals GM Reveals He Declined Eric Hosmer Trade For Astros Future Hall Of Famer