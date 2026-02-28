Royals Sign All-Star OF Away From Mets Ahead of Opening Day

The Kansas City Royals have been through quite a roller coaster ride over the last few years. A few seasons ago, they were one of the worst teams in all of baseball, as it seemed like they were years away from contending for a postseason spot. But in 2024, they bounced back in a huge way behind an MVP-caliber season from Bobby Witt Jr. to sneak into the postseason.

Last season, the Royals couldn't repeat this magic. They fell short of the postseason and a .500 record because their pitching staff was crushed with injuries. Still, it felt like a positive year because the Royals saw breakout performances from Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others.

Heading into the 2026 season, there's a lot to be excited about in Kansas City. Witt is back for another season, though he's headed to the World Baseball Classic first. Kris Bubic and Cole Ragans are healthy and ready to dominate again. And the Royals recently made a solid signing a few weeks before opening day.

Starling Marte is a high reward addition for the Royals

Sep 17, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Starling Marte (6) celebrates with second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Early Saturday morning, there were rumblings that the Royals were close to signing New York Mets veteran outfielder Starling Marte. After a few hours, MLB's Mark Feinsand reported the two sides had agreed to a deal to bring Marte to Kansas City for the upcoming season.

Marte is a two-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner, but those days are in the past. Still, he held a respectable 111 OPS+ in 98 games with the Mets last season. That's coming after a 107 OPS+ season in 2024 with the Mets. He's combined to be worth 1.7 WAR over the last two seasons.

Marte isn't going to be a massive addition for the Royals, but it's low risk and high reward. In 2022, he was an All-Star. If the Royals can tap into that Marte, they could have an everyday outfielder on their hands on an affordable deal. At worst, he platoons and is used as a bench bat. There's very limited risk for the Royals.

The aggressiveness from the front office should be applauded in Kansas City.