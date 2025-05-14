Royals Writer Makes Cy Young Case For Breakout Starter
The Kansas City Royals have bounced back from a dreadful 8-14 start and now find themselves in the second American League Wild Card spot thanks to an impressive 17-5 run.
The Royals are now 25-19 and sit just 3 1/2 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the American League Central.
Their pitching has been the biggest difference maker thus far. The offense has struggled, but the pitching is carrying the team.
They've gotten some solid contributions out of left-hander Kris Bubic, who they moved back to the starting rotation this spring. Caleb Moody of FanSided even made a case that Bubic should be a Cy Young contender.
"At this point, Kansas City Royals fans have become well acquainted with how well Kris Bubic has adjusted back into the rotation this season," Moody writes.
"But his latest start against the always competitive Houston Astros - where he went 6 1/3 innings of one run ball, surrendering just six hits and one walk while striking out nine - did a lot for his case to shift the narrative from just a strong start to the season to garnering considerations as one of the league's best arms."
In nine starts, Bubic is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA. He was moved back to the rotation after the Royals traded Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds for Jonathan India. The 27-year-old has certainly given the Royals a boost in their starting rotation.
The rotation hasn't skipped a beat, and with Bubic dominating, the Royals are a team that could be dangerous if they make the postseason again.
