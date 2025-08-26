Inside The Royals

Royals Writer Predicts What Extension For Fan Favorite Could Look Like

The Royals could look to extend one of their key players.

Curt Bishop

Aug 24, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
/ Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have fought their way back into the American League Wild Card picture. With 30 games remaining on the 2025 regular season schedule, the Royals are 67-65 and sit four games back of the third and final spot, currently occupied by the Seattle Mariners. The team won 86 games last year and earned the second AL Wild Card spot before beating the Baltimore Orioles in the first round and falling short against the New York Yankees in the ALDS.

The future still appears to be bright in Kansas City, and they have plenty of players that could be key pieces of that future. They already gave Bobby Witt Jr. and Cole Ragans long-term contract extensions, but those may not be the last players they give extensions to.

Andrew Banks of Kings of Kauffman predicts that first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino could be next on the list and that the extension given to Ragans could provide the framework.

"Pasquantino signed a one-year $793,250 contract at the beginning of 2025 and is a pre-arbitration player under team control through 2028," Banks wrote.

"He's eligible for arbitration at the end of this year, so it will behoove the Royals to buy out those arbitration years. In fact, they did just that with Cole Ragans.

The Royals bought out two of Ragans' arbitration years, giving him the security of knowing he'll be in Kansas City, but also received a nice pay raise.

That could be the blueprint for KC to get a deal done with Vinnie. The Royals can offer Vinnie a three-year contract for up to $25 million. His annual salary would increase from $793,250 to $8.3 million."

Royals Extension For All-Star Pitcher Could Provide Framework For Pasquantino

Royals
Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Royals have received a lot of key contributions from Pasquantino. He is hitting .262/.322/.476 with 28 home runs, 92 RBI, a .798 OPS and a 1.6 WAR. He provides power from the left side of the plate and has been one of Kansas City's top run producers this year.

The Royals would be wise to extend him and lock him up for the next several years. He has been a fan favorite since his arrival and is a key piece of the future. We'll see if the Royals decide to give him a contract extension this coming offseason and what it will look like.

Curt Bishop
CURT BISHOP

Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.

