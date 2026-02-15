Answering Biggest Question Facing Royals After Uneventful Offseason

The Kansas City Royals didn't have a huge offseason, which should be expected for them at this point. They don't have the big money to spend like the biggest markets in the league do.

But the Royals still have a lot of talent to be excited about this season. Bobby Witt Jr. is one of the most exciting players in the league at this point. Their pitching staff is loaded with talent and they're healthier right now than they were at any point last season. But the Royals still have a lot of big questions to answer during the upcoming season.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently posed the biggest question facing each team in MLB this season. For the Royals, Rymer asked the simple question: "Will the new fences ruin their biggest strength?" To add some context, the Royals moved their fences in by about 10 feet and shorted the height a bit, too. As a result, there's been speculation that the Royals' pitching staff, which has been their biggest strength, could take a step back this year.

"They're finally bringing in the fences at Kauffman Stadium, and that figures to be good news for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jac Caglianone and Carter Jensen," Rymer wrote. "It's on the strength of their pitching, though, that the Royals have had winning seasons two years in a row. They're still strong on the mound on paper, but a less friendly environment at home could alter the equation."

The fact that the Royals are moving the fences in will have an impact on games, but it's not anything they should be worried about, especially with their top pitchers.

Cole Ragans is a monster when it comes to generating swings and misses. He shouldn't face too many issues with extra home runs allowed, as he generates soft contact more than anything. The same can be said with Kris Bubic.

On the other hand, the Royals should see an up tick in their offensive production, as Witt looks to turn his deep doubles into home runs. There are other Royals players who will benefit from the shorted fences. Either way, this shouldn't impact the Royals in a negative way. It's certainly not going to ruin their pitching staff.

