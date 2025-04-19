Royals Writer Raises Concern Over Veteran Reliever's Slow Start
The Kansas City Royals are off to a slow start in 2025. After winning 86 games a year ago and clinching a Wild Card spot, they are 8-13 and sit in third place in the American League Central.
Kansas City is also 4 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers. There are a few roster decisions that have come back to bite them.
While the offense has been the main issue, they have had some struggles on the pitching side. They kept reliever Chris Stratton on the roster for 2025, and that has not worked out thus far.
FanSided's Caleb Moody called the Royals out for making this decision.
"It's no state secret to say that Chris Stratton entered the 2025 season of the back of terrible campaign the year prior. In 58 1/3 innings across 57 outings, the veteran right-hander threw to a 5.55 ERA and 1.47 WHIP," Moody wrote.
"The Royals opted to give him the benefit of the doubt though, considering he was a relatively productive arm in the four seasons prior (2020-2023), posting sub-4.00 ERAs in three of those four campaigns.
That decision though has backfired immensely, as Stratton has looked dreadful to start the season."
Stratton has appeared in seven games this season and sports an ugly 8.10 ERA in 10 innings of work. The Royals had the chance to non-tender him last offseason, but chose to keep him on the roster.
Perhaps it would have been better to let him go and add another reliever in free agency in addition to Carlos Estevez.
