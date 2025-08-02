Royals Writer Urges Team To Call Up Top Catching Prospect After Freddy Fermin Trade
The Kansas City Royals have started to gain some ground in the Wild Card race. With a win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night, the team got back to .500 for the first time since June 21.
The Royals were expected to sell at the trade deadline, but were ultimately buyers instead. One move they made was to trade backup catcher Freddy Fermin to the San Diego Padres.
In the meantime, they are using Luke Maile as their backup catcher, but they might be wise to look deeper in their system and find another alternative. Caleb Moody of FanSided urged the Royals to give catching prospect Carter Jensen a shot.
"He's been great since making the jump to Omaha, slashing .253/.347/.590 with eight homers, 22 RBI a 12.6% walk rate and a 137 wRC+ in his first 22 games.," Moody writes.
"While the likelihood of him joining the big-league squad tomorrow is unrealistic, as he still has parts of his game to iron out, such as a K-rate north of 35%.
While there's no rush to get him up to the majors, now that the Royals aren't rocking with three catchers on the 26-man roster, they may feel comfortable with Jensen being the next man up if needed."
The Royals are clearly impressed by Jensen's bat. He is ultimately getting closer to potentially finding a spot on the Royals Major League roster. Perhaps at some point later this season or in 2026, he'll finally get his chance to shine.
