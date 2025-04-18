Royals Young Outfielder Could Be Sent Down When Mark Canha Returns
After a surprise Wild Card berth in 2024, the Kansas City Royals haven't exactly started off 2025 with a bang. While they're only 3 1/2 games back of the first place Detroit Tigers, they sit in third place in the American League Central with an abysmal record of 8-12 through their first 20 games.
The main problem for Kansas City has been its offense. Even the addition of Jonathan India hasn't helped them much.
Fortunately, Mark Canha will soon return from his injury, but that means Kansas City will have to send somebody down. Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided lists Drew Waters as a possibility.
"It feels like it would be a no-brainer for Waters to be the guy who trades places with Canha. After all, it was the slugger landing on the IL in the first place that allowed Waters to come up to Kansas City," Vandervoort predicted.
"It’s also not like Waters has been lighting the world on fire. He’s hitting just .167 (3-for-21) in six games with no extra base hits and seven strikeouts."
It obviously hasn't been a pretty start for Waters. Canha at least brings some power to the lineup and could help the offense turn things around when he comes back.
But it would make sense for Kansas City to send Waters down for a little bit when Canha makes his way back. Waters' bat has been cold, and while there is potential, sending him down for a bit might help him out.
We'll see what Kansas City decides to do.
More MLB: Ex-Yankees, Rangers 40-Year-Old Shutdown Reliever Loosely Linked To Royals